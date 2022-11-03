Burung Besi

Not Available

As you heard from its title, its not related to any metal bird in this film but focus on the activity of a black market selling remote flying planes. Azri whose hobby playing with such remoting games have been learning modifying and reconstructing the aero models out of his creativity. One day, he accidentally captured the activity of the bad guys which he had fixed it on one of his remote planes. The leader of the bad guys team was played by Azean Irdawaty. So its up to Azri and his friends to bring the bad guys activity to a halt as well as behind bars!