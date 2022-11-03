Bury Me Dead

1947

Murder and obsession abound in this fast-paced mystery based on a radio play that begins with one of the most startling openings ever filmed! Directed by Bernard Vorhaus (The Spiritualist) and lensed by film noir’s finest cinematographer, John Alton, this under-the radar gem stars June Lockhart, Cathy O’Donnell and Hugh Beaumont. Produced at the now-legendary “noir factory” of Eagle Lion Productions.