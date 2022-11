Not Available

When the controlling mother (Jean Stapleton) of Martin Mallory (Geraint Wyn Davies) dies, Mallory thinks he's finally free of her meddling. But her ghost appears to him at her funeral, brought back to life by a mysterious Japanese stone. Now, Martin must move her body to Niagara Falls, N.Y., within 48 hours, or she won't be allowed into heaven. To make matters worse, Japanese hit men are trying desperately to get the stone back.