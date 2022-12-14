Burzynski: Cancer Is Serious Business, Part II

Not Available

In the compelling follow-up to the internationally award-winning documentary, "Burzynski: the Movie,", Part II explores the current status of Antineoplastons' clinical testing sanctioned by the United States Food & Drug Administration - and features a modern story of the struggling journeys of cancer patients being treated today at the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas. Since the mapping of the Cancer Genome, Burzynski has pioneered an expansion of his therapy, which he calls, "Personalized Gene-Targeted Cancer Therapy", where each patient's Genomic Cancer Atlas is mapped and a treatment regimen is personally tailored for each individual patient - vs. the conveyor belt, "one-size-fits-all" approach that current oncology adheres to.