Not Available

Bus Conductor

  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bus Conductor movie revolves around Sultanveetil Zakir Hussain (Mammootty)who is a good man, Kunjakka is faced with all kinds of troubles and responsibility and who is the head of a large family consisting of mother (Bindu Panikkar), sister (Poornima) and her two daughters, husband (Innocent) and a son Najeeb (Jayasurya). And he has a little sister Selina (Mamta Mohandas) who he loves very much.Zakir Hussain owns a private bus

Cast

MammoottySulthanveettil Zakkir Hussein
Nikita ThukralNoorjehan
JayasuryaNajeeb
InnocentMajeed
BhavanaSugandhi
Bindu PanickerKunjakka's Mother

View Full Cast >

Images