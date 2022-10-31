Not Available

Koe is a ticket boy on the bus who does the best for his routine job. He also a co-worker with Lha,the moody bus driver who often quarrels to the passengers. One day, on their regular route, Lha refuses to stop the bus for Sub, a passenger who seems to be in bad mood. Unexpectedly, Sub shows the gun and hijacks the bus causes Koe and Lha, also all the passengers become the hostages.They're not allowed to step outside the bus, so Lha keeps driving the bus with no exact destination while Koe plans to stop the bus.