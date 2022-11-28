Buscando una sonrisa

Not Available

The cartoonist and engineering student José plays bowling with a hippie friend when he is told that his mother, a jewelry employee, died in an accident. After burying it he remembers that on the beach he fell in love with the blonde Carla, and that he stopped seeing her when he learned that she was very rich and when he saw that he paid a traffic ticket that he could not cover. Now José wanders around the city and plans to kill himself but is almost run over by a car that Carla gets off. Both embrace.