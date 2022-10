Not Available

BUSCHOW is the story about a relationship. It's an ideal relationship, that's shit. Two people in their mid-twenties are on vacation in a summer cottage in the woods. They don't understand each other's feelings, so they try to speak, about models of loving, about themselves, about love. Yet their different languages don't really allow them to meet, it's only through play that they can come together. Garden, house, and forest are the playground for their fairytale.