Bush have been going since 1992 and are still going strong in 2013. They’ve sold countless millions of albums, toured all over the world and released 5 phenomenal grunge masterpieces over the years. Their latest album “The Sea of Memories” which was released in September of 2011 has had the boys from Bush touring all over the world selling out innumerable venues truly proving that grunge is not and will never be dead so long as this band are still making music.