Master director Imai Tadashi teams up with Nakamura Kinnosuke in this controversial epic based on the novel by Nanjo Norio. The film depicts the bloody history of loyalty and the samurai spirit still alive in the Japanese culture today, in seven grotesque tales of seven generations from the Edo period to now. When Iigura Susumu's fiancée attempts suicide, he is reminded of his family history recorded in his ancestors' journals, about generations of samurai who sacrificed themselves in order to serve their lords and the nation. Terror strikes him as he realizes that he's about to repeat his family's horrific history.