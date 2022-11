Not Available

From the "George W. Bush Dictionary" entries to the Top Ten Bushisms roundup, this DVD covers some of the more memorable malaprops from George W. Bush. Includes the actual video clips, audio clips, musical interpretations by The George W. Bush Singers, and animated segments from Chris "Sketchboy" Routly. Host Brian Unger takes us on a guided tour through the forest of foibles with commentary from Jacob Weisberg and Al Franken.