Business Man (Telugu: బిజినెస్ మాన్) is a Telugu crime film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It stars Mahesh Babu and Kajal Agarwal in the lead roles. Produced by R. R. Venkat and distributed by R. R. Movie Makers, the film was also dubbed into Tamil and Malayalam languages. It was released on 13 January 2012 and turned out to be a blockbuster.