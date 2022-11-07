Not Available

Busking The System focuses in on the very different lives of several subway musicians in New York City. We follow three fresh-faced musicians from Kansas City, MO, Seattle, WA and Cleveland, OH on their journey to see if they can make it in the New York subway and launch their career. Will they discover success or be obscured in failure? Another musician already in New York is seen actually making a name for himself as a subway performer. There is also the familiar darker story of a man who plays strictly as a means for survival. From inspiring idealism to heartbreaking reality, Busking the System finally puts a spotlight on the musicians that make up the sounds of the underground.