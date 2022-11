Not Available

Thorvald runs a local bus route, with a 1923-model bus nicknamed 'Gamla', in the Norwegian country side. Thorvald himself always takes time to make numerous stops along his route, to help out with the smallest of problems. The old man is so caring he sometimes forget to charge money from his travelers. But modern times are lurking on the doorstep - in the figure of a grumpy county official and an offer from an outside bus company.