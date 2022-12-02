Not Available

Chicago, 1983 - will the city explode if a black mayor is elected? Busted City is a visceral portrayal of the intense racial politics surrounding the election of Harold Washington, Chicago's first black mayor. Theo is a bookie in a neighborhood tavern working with Jimbo, a retired Chicago cop. Al is their bag man and current Chicago cop. Johnny Jr. is Theo's brother, a gay man who operates the hot dog stand next door. Ace is the black mail carrier with numerous wagers from the Post Office, all betting on Harold Washington. The bitterly-contested election fractures the city along racial lines. Money, power and a familiar way of life hang in the balance as Busted City careens toward an explosive climax.