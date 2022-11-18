Buster & Chauncey's Silent Night

Not Available

Buster and Chauncey - the world's greatest Mouse-icians - have arrived in Oberndorf for their shot at the big time: performing for the queen at the annual Christmas Pageant! But on Christmas Eve, Burghermeister Huffenmeir finds all the preparations for the festivities destroyed and the treasure of Oberndorf missing. When he accuses Buster and Chauncey's friend Christina - an orphan in search of her long lost family - it seems certain that Christmas will be ruined. Now it's up to the Moustroes of Mistletoe to help Christina reveal the real culprits, return the treasure and show the town of Oberndorf the true meaning of Christmas.