Scene IV of the Buster Brown Series. Shows a kitchen and Bridget busy making crullers. Buster enters and begs Bridget to give him one. Bridget refuses and places all the crullers in a basket on the top pantry shelf. She warns Buster not to touch them, and leaves the room. Buster secures a stepladder and proceeds to climb to the top. As he is about to secure the coveted prize his mamma enters, chastises him severely, and ties Buster fast to the table, and leaves the room.