Not Available

Buster Williams Quartet featuring Patrice Rushen Live At Blue Note, Milan March 6, 2012. Buster Williams - bass Mark Gross - Sax Alto & Soprano , Patrice Rushen - Piano Lenny White – drums 1. Where's the Rainbow (Williams) 2. The Triumphant Dance of the Butterfly (Williams) 3. The Wind of an Immortal Soul (Williams) 4. Christina (Williams)