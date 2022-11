Not Available

Butak is a mischievous young boy who lives with his grandparents in a village. He often makes people around him angry by his mischievous behaviours. One day, an opportunity presents itself which allows Butak to runaway from home. Longing to become a better person, Butak boards a ship from Penang and makes his way to Mecca. There, Butak prostrates himself before the Kaabah and repents his past behavior.