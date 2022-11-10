1969

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

September 22nd, 1969

Studio

Campanile Productions

In late 1890s Wyoming, Butch Cassidy is the affable, clever, talkative leader of the outlaw Hole in the Wall Gang. His closest companion is the laconic dead-shot "Sundance Kid". As the west rapidly becomes civilized, the law finally catches up to Butch, Sundance and their gang. Chased doggedly by a special posse, the two decide to make their way to South America in hopes of evading their pursuers once and for all.

Cast

Robert RedfordSundance Kid
Katharine RossEtta Place
Strother MartinPercy Garris
Henry JonesBike Salesman
Jeff CoreySheriff Ray Bledsoe
George FurthWoodcock

