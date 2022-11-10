Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

In late 1890s Wyoming, Butch Cassidy is the affable, clever, talkative leader of the outlaw Hole in the Wall Gang. His closest companion is the laconic dead-shot "Sundance Kid". As the west rapidly becomes civilized, the law finally catches up to Butch, Sundance and their gang. Chased doggedly by a special posse, the two decide to make their way to South America in hopes of evading their pursuers once and for all.
|Robert Redford
|Sundance Kid
|Katharine Ross
|Etta Place
|Strother Martin
|Percy Garris
|Henry Jones
|Bike Salesman
|Jeff Corey
|Sheriff Ray Bledsoe
|George Furth
|Woodcock
