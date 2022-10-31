Not Available

Butch Harmon - About Golf DVD Set World's greatest teacher shares a lifetime of knowledge with you! There probably is not another golf instructor in the world that has the EYE that Butch has in seeing the strong and weak part of any player's golf swing. He is TOUGH and very disciplined. He will not try to change your golf swing, just improve it. Fred Couples Butch Harmon - About Golf DVD Set features: 2 DVD's with more than 4 hours of content SECTION 1: Ball Striking, Basic Fundamentals SECTION 2: Faults, Cures & Drills SECTION 3: Specialty Shots SECTION 4: Short Game SECTION 5: Sand Play SECTION 6: Putting SECTION 7: From Good to Great SECTION 8: Selecting Correct Clubs SECTION 9: Fitness in Golf SECTION 10: Kids/Women/Seniors Instruction Booklet Video featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and many more golf superstars A portion of the proceeds goes to the Troops First Foundation About Golf DVD Set... BUTCH PRODUCES WINNERS!