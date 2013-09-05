2013

Butcher Boys

  • Horror
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 5th, 2013

Studio

Greeks Productions

A gut-wrenching, non-stop roller coaster ride through the hellish underbelly of inner-city America. A birthday celebration at an upscale restaurant sets in motion events that bring Sissy, her brother, Mikey, and friends, Kenny and Barbie, face to face with the macabre world of the Boneboys. Inspired by Jonathan Swift's cannibalistic tale A Modest Proposal, the Boneboys are international predators who deal in human flesh - dead or alive. Their hunting grounds are the cities of the world.

Cast

Edwin NealFreddy
Marilyn BurnsRuth
Derek Lee NixonBenny
Johnny WalterBossboy
Sonny Carl DavisCarl Wayne
John DuganClerk

