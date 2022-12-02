Bute: The Scot Who Spent a Welsh Fortune

Not Available

John Patrick Crichton Stuart, the 3rd Marquess of Bute, was one of the richest men in the British Empire in the late 19th century. With an annual income in excess of £150,000 - around £15 million in contemporary currency - he pursued his passion for architecture with a vengeance. The programme delves into the extraordinary world of Lord Bute and reveals what connects the small Scottish island of Bute to modern Cardiff, and the start of a lifetime's collaboration with artists and architects which would pour Bute's original mind into fabulous buildings in an astonishing variety of styles.