2013

Butter on the Latch

  • Horror
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Release Date

May 8th, 2013

Sarah and Isolde share an interest in the traditional music and dance of the Balkans, but it turns out that shared interests don’t always unite them. Their trip, initially a fun bonding experience, takes a southward turn when Sarah becomes interested in handsome fellow camper Steph. A seemingly innocent romantic overture touches off an abrupt shift in the dynamic between the two girlfriends, steering a previously ecstatic camp outing down a psychological rabbit hole.

Cast

Sarah SmallSarah
Charlie HewsonSteph
Stephan GoldbachGuy
Isolde Chae-LawrenceIsolde

