Not Available

Butterfly 360°

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Artoldo Pictures

The 360° project tells the story of a peaceful environment featuring a rare case phenomena where a swarm of butterflies is nurturing itself by eating the nectar of flowers showing the beauty but also the fragility of a complex ecosystem. The video installation is configured to work as an interactive 360° experience where the spectator can view the untouched nature by moving / grabbing / touching the nature by his/her hands (mouse) but offers also the possibility to be screened large scale as a flat video loop on a wall, building or in cinema.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images