Butterfly 360°

The 360° project tells the story of a peaceful environment featuring a rare case phenomena where a swarm of butterflies is nurturing itself by eating the nectar of flowers showing the beauty but also the fragility of a complex ecosystem. The video installation is configured to work as an interactive 360° experience where the spectator can view the untouched nature by moving / grabbing / touching the nature by his/her hands (mouse) but offers also the possibility to be screened large scale as a flat video loop on a wall, building or in cinema.