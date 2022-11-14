Butterfly Collectors

Not Available

John McKeown emphatically dislikes being a policeman. Two teenage boys discover a murdered man at a breakers yard they had intended to rob. They are arrested on suspicion of murder, but it becomes obvious to McKeown that these were just two amateur burglars who got more than they bargained for. During the course of the investigation, McKeown discovers that Dex, 17, a parks and gardens laborer, is bringing up his younger brother and sister alone. An unlikely friendship develops as McKeown becomes impressed by what Dex is making of his life.