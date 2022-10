Not Available

This movie is based on the Butterfly Lovers, or Liang Zhu, a Chinese legend about the tragic romance between two lovers, Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai. Retelling the Wuxia version of the story, it was filmed in Shanghai in 2008. The story features Taiwanese popstar Wu Chun as Liang Shanbo and Hong Kong Twins popstar Charlene Choi as Zhu Yingtai.