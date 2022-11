Not Available

When her brother dies, singer Lilah Belle sets out to escape her grief and embarks on a road trip, but not before coaxing the new-to-town, most scandalous woman in Artesia, Rose Johnson, to go with her. These two broken souls steal a vintage truck and head out on the open road to a fated encounter with the mythical, magical 'Lazarus of the Butterflies'. What occurs with the strange Butterfly Man transforms their destinies and binds the women together - forever.