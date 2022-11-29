Butterfly Symphony

Not Available

Vadeesha Devaminda Wickramanayaka is a highly creative and sensitive young music student in his school. A special love letter that he finds accidentally, written by Punya, a women, more mature than him in both age and life, motivates him for some soul searching. He is also haunted by guilt, because he fails to deliver the letter, to who it belongs. His relentless efforts to return the letter to the women to her lover, fail. Sympathy mixed with emotions of love he feels towards this women, leads to him creating a song that captures a cathartic experience. This popular creation and many other songs that he gives birth to, for a period of 20 years, makes him a prominent musician in the country. But however, his memories and nostalgia towards Punya make him a failure in his married life. Although he regains his life by returning the letter to Punya after 20 years by chance, she is now left with a feeling of void her life.