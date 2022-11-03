Butterscotch and Soda

1948

The housekeeper does her best to get nourishing food into Little Audrey, but the only thing Audrey wants is candy. And she wants lots of it. The housekeeper banishes Audrey to her room, but the cunning girl has sweets hidden in bags that hang outside her bedroom window. The angry servant finds every last piece of candy in the room and takes it away. Soon, Audrey has candy withdrawal and even gets the sweet-tooth version of delirium tremens. A nightmare sends her to a Candy Horror Land where evil candy canes and sinister licorice drops force-feed her all the candy she doesn't want.