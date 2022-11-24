Buttface 2

Not Available

Sometimes, a term like "butt face" is no insult, but merely a statement of fact or the description of a lustful act. Distinctive director Belladonna's double-disc "Butt Face Two" is an extended smorgasbord of lesbian debauchery that will appeal especially to those who prefer the taste of sensuous face sitting, probing rim jobs and ass worship along with their girl-on-girl intimacy. This all-day backdoor buffet is fully stocked with gorgeous derrieres, and the queen of Sapphic kink has assembled an all-star cast of beautiful faces and rosebuds for your viewing pleasure.