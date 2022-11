Not Available

Blind Eye Sees All is a concert video by Butthole Surfers, which was released on VHS tape in 1985 through Touch and Go Video. The bulk of the video features performances from two concerts at Traxx in Detroit, MI in February and March, 1985, woven between rambling interviews with the band relaxing in bed. Also included is footage from an early concert of the band with a fully nude Gibby Haynes.