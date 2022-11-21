Not Available

As porn consumption becomes more specialized, fans can count on pioneering director John "Buttman" Stagliano to deliver the specific content they want in sharply defined, concentrated blocks of erotic power. "Buttman Focused 12" presents vivid action from the director's intimate studio sessions with flexible, sexually adventurous young beauties. Finely crafted tease, girl worship and extreme fetish footage is all impeccably organized according to user-friendly sexual categories: Wedgie, Cameltoe, Walking Butts, My Nose Your Crack, Hot Babes, Boobs, Suck It!, Pussy Tease, Pussy Close-Up, Orgasm, Feet, Messy, Tight Clothes and Ass, Bare Ass, and Buttholes. These segments combine exciting visual imagery, kinky play, crazy toys and intense orgasms.