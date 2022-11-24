Not Available

Porn pioneer John "Buttman" Stagliano has done amazing work in all aspects of adult entertainment, but over the last years he's been turning his attention toward enthusiastic, kinky sluts in intense solo tease and explicit masturbation. In the "Focused" series, he edits all the action from his "Stretch Class" movies according to fetish-specific subject matter, creating smoking-hot footage precisely classified for the particular obsessions of viewers. "Buttman Focused 5" is the latest deluxe two-disc release to employ this inventive concept; fans will discover that the laser-sharp focus of John's detailed sexual showcase lets them concentrate deeply on their favorite perversions.