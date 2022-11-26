Not Available

Elegant Angel presents " BUTTWOMAN VS BUTTWOMAN" over 2 hours of incredible ASS. Buttwoman vs. Buttwoman stars 2 of the greatest Buttwomen of all time Elegant Angel contract star Alexis Texas and the incredible Jada Stevens!. Alexis and Jada battle it out for booty supremacy! This movie has it all, watch the best asses in the biz doing interracial, anal, and featuring Alexis' 1st girl girl double penetration!!!!!!!. Elegant Angel brings you this big budget masterpiece taking our viewers on a visually stunning, playful and passionate journey featuring extended teases, intense hardcore sex and the best asses in porn!! For the true Alexis Texas, Jada Stevens and Buttwoman fans out there! Starring Alexis Texas, Jada Stevens, Jenna Sativa and Sarah Vandella. Enjoy!!