The clumsy Pat and Mat are back in their movie Buurman & Buurman, experimenteren er op los! The two men face all kinds of challenges. For example, Pat and Mat try to bake pancakes in a hilarious way, they try to catch the apple thief by securing the apple trees and they even experiment with a homemade flying machine! And well, why would you go to a car wash when you can build one yourself? It only makes the car a bit dirtier ... All in all, experimenting is not easy for the neighbors, which means that this time and again things are going wrong ...