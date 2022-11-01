Buy a Suit

Not Available

Veteran director Jun Ichikawa (Tony Takitani), who died suddenly the night that he finished editing this film (originally a private project), reveals his more personal and playful side while filming with nothing more than a few friends as actors and a camcorder. The film follows Yuki's visit to Tokyo in search of her missing brother, Hisashi, and their later reunion with Hisashi's ex-wife. Ichikawa's camerawork and plain sets draw out a more affectionate and gentle side of these characters and their connection amidst the barren Tokyo cityscape