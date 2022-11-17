Not Available

Buyer Beware

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinetopia Productions

Only after an ambitious property agent, Charlie, joins a successful agency run by a rich couple, Gordon and Lucy, did he realise the horrific secret behind the company's success. They make a high profit by buying properties for cheap after someone has died or been murdered there and then selling them back with exorbitant prices without mentioning the truth to the buyers. Charlie is caught in an ethical dilemma where he continues on selling these properties but is constantly haunted by the supernatural beings there.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images