2000

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Release Date

August 7th, 2000

Studio

Disney Television Animation

To infinity and beyond! Buzz Lightyear, everyone's favorite Space Ranger from the Academy Award-winning Toy Story movies, is here with an exciting interstellar space adventure all his own. Joined by Star Command team members Mira Nova, the psychic princess, bumbling newbie Booster and XR, the experimental robot, Buzz defends the planet of the Little Green Men against the devious plots of the evil Emperor Zurg.

Cast

Tim AllenBuzz Lightyear
Stephen FurstBooster
Nicole SullivanMira Nova
Larry MillerXR
Wayne KnightEvil Emperor Zurg
Adam CarollaCommander Nebula

