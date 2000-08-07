Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins

2000

To infinity and beyond! Buzz Lightyear, everyone's favorite Space Ranger from the Academy Award-winning Toy Story movies, is here with an exciting interstellar space adventure all his own. Joined by Star Command team members Mira Nova, the psychic princess, bumbling newbie Booster and XR, the experimental robot, Buzz defends the planet of the Little Green Men against the devious plots of the evil Emperor Zurg.