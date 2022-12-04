buzzcut make me the moon, make my body internet

Not Available

It might just be the full moon, but a BOY is sad because he does not understand other boys, and their desires. Both lust for him but one feels no CHEMISTRY and the other likes his LEGS but does not want to meet. Confused he shaves his head, makes his body the internet, so through him they can ‘online’ date until a new full moon appears… and with it hopefully some clarity. Examining the queer millennial shift into online dating, pop-astrology philosophy and ever present effects of a pandemic that stripped us of touch, this film is a reflection of modern gay romance.