In 2005, the Fulton Fish Market was moved from Downtown Manhattan to Hunts Point, in the Bronx. This film is half-way between a video-portrait, or an archive of night-workers in the Bronx, and a video-atlas, or a sketching of the displacement of a historical landmark. The fish sellers, the buyers, the filet men, the truck drivers, the journey men, the security guards, share their impressions on the new location, on the old market, on the neighborhood, and their relationship to the ocean, boats and fish. Based on a topological structure, the film becomes a medium for these conversations affected by our intrusion, which then eventually drift towards a spatial acknowledgment of this so called 'no man's land'.