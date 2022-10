Not Available

November 2011 the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT played four epic sold out shows in London, England. By A Thread - Live In London 2011 contains all four sold-out UK shows where Ki, Addicted, Ghost, and Deconstruction were performed in their entirety live. By A Thread... contains all four shows captured on four DVDs, plus a 5-CD set containing all the full live sets plus a bonus CD compiling all of the encores from all four evenings onto one disc.