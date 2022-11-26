Not Available

By Grantland Rice

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In the annals of sports writing, there is no more hallowed figure than Vanderbilt graduate Grantland Rice. By his own estimate, over his half-century career, Rice wrote more than 22,000 columns, 7,000 sets of verse, and over a thousand magazine articles. But his story began in the heart of SEC country, as "Granny" Rice was born in Murfreesboro, Tenn., went to Vanderbilt, and then began a remarkable journalism career, with his first job at the Nashville Daily News for $5 a week. This is the story of not an athlete but an observer, poet and storyteller - a giant in the world of sports.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images