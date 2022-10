Not Available

Stories of faith, loss, and redemption come together in a drama that centers on the drifting isolation of its characters, even as they seek connection through love and family. Aliki and her husband Andreas try unsuccessfully to conceive a child, causing her to turn increasingly to religious devotion and the hope for a miracle. Secretly gay Marios lives with his mother and works to evade her inquiries into his life. The stories come together at the grave of a child.