By My Side

A coming of age story of Faye – a post SPM student, and hopefully to start a new stage in her life (college) with her first love, Ben, only to find planning to leave the country to study overseas. She must figure out how to save this relationship or deal with this long distance relationship , and cope with being alone. Exploring the subject matter of how most Malaysians tend to head overseas to further studies, facing the conflict of leaving behind the things they love and are familiar with, and eventually missing home.