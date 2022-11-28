By Pain and Rhyme and Arabesques of Foraging

Not Available

This timeless experimental film draws on the work of 17th century scientist Robert Boyle to present a varied combination of texts, objects, colours and textures. The traditional tone of the cinematic impressions takes us back into the past (evocations of Boyle’s era, projection using damaged film stock) and the images have something of a cathartic quality about them. The title of this dream-like, mood- -inducing film, a tribute of sorts to the Irish thinker, was inspired by a Jorie Graham poem and underlines the nature of the 14-year process during which the film came together.