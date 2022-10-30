Not Available

It is the summer of '78, a month to go until the Camp David peace accords, but Michal is not worried by world affairs. Her 7-year-old daughter Maya has yet to learn how to read and write and her teacher wants to hold her back a year. Michal rises to the occasion and vows that by the end of the summer Maya will read, write and move on to the next grade. But this summer is set to be full of surprises for the family. Michal's father, Chaim, who's been missing for 20 years, suddenly returns, and brings with him the family's dark past and hidden secrets. By summer's end Michal and her sister Naomi will have to deal with the past they have tried so hard to bury and the painful - yet liberating - process will eventually lead them onto a new path.