Delaying his return to guard duty, Stephen, an Austrian soldier, is anxiously watching by the bedside of his dying wife. He gets to his post in time to take the place of the retiring guard. While he keeps sentinel, his little girl comes to him to tell him that her mother is dying and is calling for him. A war within himself is waged betwixt love and duty. Love wins, and, though it means martial punishment, he leaves his post and runs to see his wife before she dies.