1914

By the Sun's Rays

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 20th, 1914

Studio

Nestor Film Company

The earliest surviving film featuring Lon Chaney in a major role, By the Sun's Ray's was but one of several 2-reel westerns starring the florid Murdock MacQuarrie. MacQuarrie plays a detective investigating a series of gold shipment robberies. Along the way, he falls for a mine superintendent's pretty daughter (Agnes Vernon), much to the dismay of a sullen mine office clerk (Chaney), who is also smitten with the girl...

Cast

Lon ChaneyFrank Lawler, the Clerk
Richard RossonThe Bandit (as Dick Rosson)
Murdock MacQuarrieJohn Murdock, the Detective

