The film depicts the culture, tradition and language of the Byari community. It highlights strict laws and regulations of marriage in the community, pros and cons of divorce in Islam and how it affects the women. The film, which is based on issues connected with Iddat (marriage) and Talaq (divorce) in Islam, tries to bring such problems to the notice of Islamic law-makers. It was on the same day as she gets her first periods that Nadira's (Mallika) marriage is fixed. On that very disturbing day, it is to her childhood pal that she shares her concerns. Her husband who is thrice her age, despite the customs and traditions, loves her to the core. However, as she continues her content married life with her child, she gets divorced because of a dispute between her husband and her father.